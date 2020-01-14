|
Mary Scoppettone Brasuell
Sept. 24, 1951 - Jan. 12, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Mary Grace Scoppettone Brasuell was born on September 24, 1951, to the parents of Carmella and Michael Scoppettone. She had three sisters, Betty Jane Fortier, Barbara Johnson and Michelle Scoppettone. She was a beloved wife to Clay Alan Brasuell, mother to Angela Marie Walker, Mia Carmella Garza and Clay Alan Brasuell Jr., and their spouses, Adam Garza, Danielle Walker and Andre Walker & Jason Hotchkiss. She was most proud of her 9 beautiful grandchildren: Maria Parker, Alan Hotchkiss, Gianna Garza, Aaryn Walker, Adam Garza Jr., Sicily Garza, Elbe Brasuell, Gabby Brasuell and Nico Brasuell.
After a long and arduous battle with cancer, God opened the gates of Heaven to take her home, where she would no longer be in pain and continue to be the protector and angel to all of her family, grandchildren and husband that she adored so much. She will forever be known for her amazing Italian cooking and love of her family.
Mary will forever be known for her strength and perseverance...as nothing could stop her from fighting. "Is it what it is..." was her phrase and absolutely nothing would stop her from fighting the biggest fight of her life. God, take care of our angel. She will be missed here on earth.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 14, 2020