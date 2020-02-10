|
Mary Southam
1941-Jan. 20, 2020
Portola Valley
Mary Ann Currie Southam, age 79, passed away on January 20, 2020 due to complications of liver cancer. She was born in Bagley, MN to Archibald and Lillian Currie. Mary attended UCLA where she earned BS and MS degrees in Kinesiology. She received her PhD in Behavioral Healthcare at Stanford University. Mary had a 20-year career as Vice-President at ALZA/Johnson and Johnson in Palo Alto, California, where she oversaw the clinical development of the world's first transdermal fentanyl drug delivery product. She is survived by her loving husband Jim, sister Margaret Wegner (Stan Wegner), niece Anne Harding, and nephew Robert Wegner.
View the online memorial for Mary Southam
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 10, 2020