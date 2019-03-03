Mary Stella Vera

Sept. 7, 1941 - Feb. 10, 2019

Santa Clara

Our Mother, Mary (aka Stella) came to the United States with her Mother, Father and sister from Madeira, Portugal. She attended Santa Clara High and worked as a Floor Lady at a few of the well known canneries in the area. Mary loved her family, and her friends. She enjoyed working on her garden and walking around her hometown, City of Santa Clara visiting friends and sharing her delicious fruits and avacados with everyone. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Mary is survived by 3 children, Mary Jane Angel, Roy John Vera, and Elizabeth Marie (Joe) Silveira, 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Services are being held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Carmelite Monastery, 1000 Lincoln St., Santa Clara, CA. Viewing at 9:30 am with Mass following at 10:30 am.





View the online memorial for Mary Stella Vera Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary