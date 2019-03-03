Mercury News Obituaries
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Carmelite Monastery
1000 Lincoln St.
Santa Clara, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Carmelite Monastery
1000 Lincoln St.
Santa Clara, CA
View Map
1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Mary Stella Vera
Sept. 7, 1941 - Feb. 10, 2019
Santa Clara
Our Mother, Mary (aka Stella) came to the United States with her Mother, Father and sister from Madeira, Portugal. She attended Santa Clara High and worked as a Floor Lady at a few of the well known canneries in the area. Mary loved her family, and her friends. She enjoyed working on her garden and walking around her hometown, City of Santa Clara visiting friends and sharing her delicious fruits and avacados with everyone. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Mary is survived by 3 children, Mary Jane Angel, Roy John Vera, and Elizabeth Marie (Joe) Silveira, 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Services are being held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Carmelite Monastery, 1000 Lincoln St., Santa Clara, CA. Viewing at 9:30 am with Mass following at 10:30 am.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 3, 2019
