Mary Suellen BauerJan. 2, 1940 - May 31, 2020Resident of Campbell"Sue", as she was known to family and friends, was born in Warren, Ohio. Shortly after her 19th birthday, she moved to San Jose with her family. "The Valley of Hearts Delight" was in full bloom and bursting with new growth. It was at this time Sue and her sister Judy started a small food truck business catering to construction sites. It was there that she met her future husband Phil Bauer, a concrete contractor. They had three children and eventually moved to the town of Los Gatos where they built and lived in homes in several locations. Finally settling in the hills of this cute, small town, their business and family flourished. During the 1980's, Sue owned and operated The Nail Boutique in downtown Los Gatos and enjoyed a robust social life. They belonged to La Rinconada Golf Club where they shared their love of golf. Sue loved to go on family vacations, and Hawaii, specifically the island of Oahu was her favorite destination. Later in life, Sue became a successful real estate investor, first owning apartment buildings in San Francisco where she lived with her daughter and family for over a decade and then in the South Bay. Unfortunately her health began to fail while in San Francisco and Sue, Sarah and her family moved to the South Bay, specifically Campbell to be closer to the rest of the family. She loved her family more than anything and cherished her three grandchildren. She was like a second mother to Sarah's daughter Stella. Sue was raised Catholic and never strayed from her faith. She kept a copy of the book "Jesus Calling" on her nightstand. She passed away peacefully in Los Gatos, with loved ones by her side.Sue is survived by her devoted children- son Michael Bauer & his wife Linh, son Peter Bauer, daughter Sarah Bauer Mokaves & her husband Prachan, and her three grandchildren Stella Mokaves, and Rachel and Jack Bauer. She is also survived by her brother Stephen Sprague, sisters Jessi Rugani, Kate Slater, Jane Bryan and Judy Wiest and nieces and nephews. She was beautiful, generous, funny, joyful, sometimes irreverent, deeply spiritual and fiercely loyal and loving. She was a unique and one of a kind person who will be missed by all who knew her. To borrow a line from Frank, "She did it her way"!Sue's desire was to be cremated. There will be a mass held at St. Mary's in her honor. But due to the pandemic, the date is to be decided. Please reach out if interested in attending.