Mary Sugimoto
Feb. 24, 1928 - Aug. 1, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Passed away peacefully Aug. 1, 2020. Born in Hollister to Hoichi and Tsuneyo Nomi. Interned Poston II. Retired as executive secretary, City of San Jose. Member of the San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin & Yu-Ai Kai. Survived by children Rich (Lynne), Phyllis, Bill, & Elaine (Michael) Jones; 5 grandchildren; & 8 great-grandchildren; & sister Kay Ide. Preceded in death by husband Fred Shigeo & siblings Mike & Pete Nomi & Nari Kurimoto. Services have been held. View the online memorial for Mary Sugimoto