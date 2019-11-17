|
Mary Susan Hood
Oct 3, 1940 - Sep 26, 2019
Resident of Santa Clara
Susan Hood died suddenly at her home in Santa Clara, California on September 26, 2019. She was born in Duluth, Minnesota on October 3, 1940 to Roderick Victor Hood and Mary Power Hood. She graduated high school from Stanbrook Hall, Duluth, where she played the bass viol in the school orchestra, beginning a love of classical music that she passed on to her ever-grateful little sister.
She received a B.A. in Physical Anthropology at the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master of Library Sciences degree from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis.
Susan's professional career with Medtronic in Minneapolis in the 60's and early 70's and with Alza in Palo Alto in the 70's and 80's consisted of establishing and managing their corporate libraries. Her professional skills were also used at the San Jose Public Library, San Jose State University - Clark Library, Sunnyvale Public Library, and at Stanford University's J. Hugh Jackson Graduate School of Business library. She enjoyed working with the public, helping individuals find important (and sometimes silly) information needed in their lives.
Music was the thread that ran through her life. She played the piano since childhood. Eventually, she took up the cello (which she viewed as the most beautiful of musical instruments) and played in amateur concerts. She built a group of friends who were fellow cellists. She was a cat-lover and owned one of the neatest cats of all time, Dandelion. Travel, outdoor activity and the life of the mind were all important to her.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sisters Barbara Colvin and Leslie Hood, and her brother Roderick Hood (Kathleen), and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews, and also many friends.
Her life was well-lived and she will be greatly missed.
A ceremony of remembrance will be held in Duluth in the Spring/Summer of 2020.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 17, 2019