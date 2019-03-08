Mary Thygeson

Dec. 10, 1938 - Feb. 28, 2019

Resident of Saratoga

Mary Elizabeth Thygeson passed away at home on February 28 of natural causes. She always took great pleasure in organizing family events and volunteering for social events and organizations. She spent her life devoted to her husband and supporting her children, grandchildren, and family in everything they did.

Mary was born at Fort Mills, Corregidor Island, Philippines, to a military family, the fourth of seven children of George and Mary Young. She lived many places growing up, such as Yokohama Japan, Altoona PA, Cincinnati OH, Presidio San Francisco and Riverside CA. The family settled in Northern California where she graduated from Willow Glen High School and San Jose State University. After graduation she found a job she loved as a stewardess for United Airlines. She met the love of her life, Earl, and soon married and raised a family. They settled in Saratoga, where they lived for fifty years.

After her children had grown, Mary went to work as a special education teachers aide at Redwood Middle School, helping her dear friend, Lavonne Marafino, until she retired. Mary also tutored many children at her home over the years. She was actively involved in several clubs, including the Stewardess Emeritus Association, the Saratoga Foothill Club, the American Association of University Women, and the Philanthropic Education Organization. In recent years she enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, reading, and spending time with family and friends.

Mary is survived by her brothers George Young (Betsy), Pat Young (Cecilia), and Mike Young, sister Susan Wertz (Randy), sisters-in-law Nancy Young and Sonja Young; children Gordon Thygeson (Lisa), Jeanne Carter (Brian), Linda Sell (Dan), and David O'Connor-Thygeson (Erin); and grandchildren Diana Thygeson, Sam Thygeson, Christopher Carter, Alyssa Carter, Thomas Sell, Jeffrey Sell, Laura Sell, Sadie O'Connor-Thygeson, and Hudson O'Connor-Thygeson.

Friends and family are invited to a funeral service on Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 13716 Saratoga Avenue in Saratoga (408) 867-3634. Reception to follow in the church hall. Donations in Mary's name are welcomed and appreciated.





