Mary V. Rodrigues
1925 - 2020
Mary V. Rodrigues
Feb 13, 1925-June 27, 2020
Santa Clara
Mary, a second generation Santa Claran, was born to Frank C. and Amelia A. Rodrigues. Mary was baptized Catholic at Mission Santa Clara by Father Raggio. Proceeded in death by her parents and siblings; John N., Geraldine, Clarence R. and Frank Jr. Survived by her sister Marlene (Joe) Blandford, niece Jolene Noland, nephew Chris Blandford Sr, Chris Blandford Jr and niece Bianca Blandford. Mary attended local schools; Fremont Grammar, Intermediate, and Santa Clara High (Class of '43). Mary and her siblings picked prunes, cut cots and worked the cannery in the summers. Mary worked for Sears and Roebuck for 66 years. Mary enjoyed gardening, knitting, sewing and crafts.
Rest Peacefully!


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 25, 2020.
