Mary Yang Kane
May 26, 1958 - Feb. 19, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Mary Yang Kane passed away on February 19, 2020 after a 3-year battle with cancer.
Mary loved the Lord with all her heart and in full surrender, centered on the knowledge of God's immense Love and message of Hope. As Director of Faith Formation at St. Justin Parish, Mary was passionate about inspiring the intimate relationship she had with Jesus Christ to others in the vibrant, spirit-filled community that she so-well served.
Please share in the celebration of Mary's amazing life by visiting www.facebook.com/mary.kane.56808
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 26, 2020