Mary (Mollie) Yoshinaga Hamasaki
June 7, 1923 - March 2, 2020
Resident of Mountain View
Age 96, at rest Monday, March 2, 2020, in Mountain View. Preceded in death by husband Charlie Hamasaki and daughter Peggy Ann Guerrero. Survived by daughter Carolyn Brown, grandsons Michael and Jeffrey Brown and Brian Guerrero, great-grandchildren Emi and Luca Guerrero, and beloved pet Sarina. Funeral service will be held on March 13, 2020 at 11 AM at Willow Glen Funeral Home followed by interment at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 7, 2020