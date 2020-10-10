Mary ZankichOctober 19, 1923 – September 27, 2020Resident of SunnyvaleMary passed away suddenly on September 27, 2020. Born in Astoria, Oregon to parents Joseph & Mary Tarabochia Zankich.Survived by her brothers Joe, Kris, sister Antonette, sister-in-law Kay and many nephews and nieces (great & great great). Preceded in death by brothers Pete, Martin, Anthony, and first-born 1-year old baby Margaret.The Zankich family moved to Sunnyvale, December 1940. Mary graduated from Fremont High School.Mary worked 30+ years in the office for Mariani Fruit Company. She was a long-time member of Maureen Institute #136 YLI and a member of the Church of Resurrection. When she could no longer go to church, she would pray with the TV mass and recite the Rosary daily.,Mary loved to bake. She and her sister would make Hurstula, Pursurate, cookies for the family Christmas dinners and Sweet Bread for Easter.She enjoyed playing Bingo and winning Keno on trips to Reno. She was a 49er and SF Giants fan (especially when a pool was part of the game).The Zankich family, and especially Antonette, would like to express a special thank you to Mary's caregiver, Maybelle, for the loving care she gave her for the past 3 years. Mary, we miss you and will cherish many fond memories of your life.A Funeral Mass was held outside at the Church of Resurrection and Interment at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery on October 5, 2020.