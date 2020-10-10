1/1
Mary Zankich
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Zankich
October 19, 1923 – September 27, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Mary passed away suddenly on September 27, 2020. Born in Astoria, Oregon to parents Joseph & Mary Tarabochia Zankich.
Survived by her brothers Joe, Kris, sister Antonette, sister-in-law Kay and many nephews and nieces (great & great great). Preceded in death by brothers Pete, Martin, Anthony, and first-born 1-year old baby Margaret.
The Zankich family moved to Sunnyvale, December 1940. Mary graduated from Fremont High School.
Mary worked 30+ years in the office for Mariani Fruit Company. She was a long-time member of Maureen Institute #136 YLI and a member of the Church of Resurrection. When she could no longer go to church, she would pray with the TV mass and recite the Rosary daily.,
Mary loved to bake. She and her sister would make Hurstula, Pursurate, cookies for the family Christmas dinners and Sweet Bread for Easter.
She enjoyed playing Bingo and winning Keno on trips to Reno. She was a 49er and SF Giants fan (especially when a pool was part of the game).
The Zankich family, and especially Antonette, would like to express a special thank you to Mary's caregiver, Maybelle, for the loving care she gave her for the past 3 years. Mary, we miss you and will cherish many fond memories of your life.
A Funeral Mass was held outside at the Church of Resurrection and Interment at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery on October 5, 2020.


View the online memorial for Mary Zankich



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lima Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
408-736-1315
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved