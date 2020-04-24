|
|
Maryann Martin Wambaugh
June 18,1934-April 19, 2020
San Martin, California
Maryann was born in Hot Springs Arkansas. She passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness. She married and moved to California in 1952 She graduated from Campbell High School. Her home was open to foster children. Moved to San Martin Ca 1973. She had a true passion for Tennessee Walking Horses her Hobbies were roses and gardening. She was quite the sales person. She had 3 beauty shops with her sister. She sold mobile homes real estate and lastly cars. Preceded by her parents OK and Ann Martin. Survived by her spouse Wayne Wambaugh of San Martin CA Children Rindy St Clair of San Martin CA Mike Whiteside of Hollister CA Siblings Kenneth Martin of Reno Nevada Sue White of Buncombe Illinois 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren Services will be held April 27th 8:30 am for a very brief 10 minute service at Habing Family Funeral Home 129 Fourth St. Gilroy CA 95020 and internment at San Joaquin Veterans Cemetery 32053 McCabe Rd. Santa Nella CA 95322 at 11:00 am. We are mandated for only 10 people and we must not get out of our cars at the cemetery Due to COVID-19 Because of time limits and restrictions No Flowers Please
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 24, 2020