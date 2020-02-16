|
|
Maryanne Santiago
Sept. 8, 1941 - Feb. 8, 2020
Gilroy
Maryanne Haskett Santiago went home to our Lord on February 8, 2020 at age 78. She is survived by her sons, Deryck and Darryl, her granddaughter, Aisha, and her great-granddaughters, Anais and Arabella.
Services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral & Memorial Park at 300 Curtner Avenue, San Jose, California, 95125.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 16, 2020