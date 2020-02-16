Mercury News Obituaries
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 297-2447
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
View Map

Maryanne Santiago


1941 - 2020
Maryanne Santiago Obituary
Maryanne Santiago
Sept. 8, 1941 - Feb. 8, 2020
Gilroy
Maryanne Haskett Santiago went home to our Lord on February 8, 2020 at age 78. She is survived by her sons, Deryck and Darryl, her granddaughter, Aisha, and her great-granddaughters, Anais and Arabella.

Services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral & Memorial Park at 300 Curtner Avenue, San Jose, California, 95125.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 16, 2020
