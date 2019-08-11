|
Masako Motooka
March 4,1930 - July 21, 2019
Resident of Palo Alto
Masako Motooka nee Maruyama was born in Mountain View, CA in 1930.
A resident of Alameda, CA from 1937 to 1941.
During WWII, the family was sent to the Heart Mountain relocation camp in Wyoming.
Returned from camp to Palo Alto, CA and worked as a schoolgirl in private homes while attending Palo Alto High School where she graduated in 1948.
Worked as an office clerk at Palo Alto Medical Clinic in the early 1950's and was a gift wrapper at the William Ober store in Palo Alto in the 1960's.
Resident of Palo Alto for over 65 years.
Married to husband Sam for over 66 years (died October 2018).
Survived by three children. Daughter Carol Ann Yamane. Son Brian David Motooka (Cynthia); three grandchildren Darryl, Evan and Austin. Son Alan Scott Motooka (Ljubica "Beesh"); two grandchildren Milena and Stone.
Laid to rest at Alta Mesa Cemetery in Palo Alto, CA.
A memorial service has been held.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 11, 2019