Masami Ono
Jul 28, 1928 - Sept 12, 2019
San Jose
Mas Ono peacefully passed away at his home in his 91st year. He is preceded by his wife, Yuri Jane Ono of 64 years. He is survived by his five children, Paul Ono, Carolyn Ono, Dawn VonSchell, Kim Vermillion and Michelle Ono. Mas' life was enriched with nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Mas respectfully requested private services.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 13, 2019