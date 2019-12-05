|
Masao Don Kawashima
July 3, 1940 - December 2, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Masao Don Kawashima, age 79, passed away on Monday, December 2nd. He will be missed by all his family and many others. Born in Los Angeles, California on July 3, 1940 to Japanese immigrant parents, he was the youngest sibling to Tom, Kei and Jean. He graduated from San Jose High School where he met the love of his life, Jackie who he married in 1960. Don worked the majority of his career at IBM and on weekends at the Kawashima family business, Sunshine Nursery. Don spent many years coaching his children in basketball as well as playing in adult leagues.
The importance of public service was so much a part of who he was that Don served many years on the Human Relations Commission and Civil Grand Jury. Don also believed that no one should forget the travesties that occurred during World War II to those of Japanese descent and spent many years sharing his family's story of internment as a docent for the Japanese American Museum of San Jose (JAMsj).
He was also a long-standing active member at Wesley United Methodist Church. Don is survived by his loving wife, Jackie, his three children: Kathie (Kurt) Kanavel, Keith (Eugenia) Kawashima and Kelli (Desiree) Kawashima-Fuentez, his grandchildren Nicole (Jason) Vargas, DJ, Garrett, Jake, Whitney, Candace, Daniela and Dylan, and his great grandchildren Logan and Rhiannon. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
We will miss him and his ability to make each of us feel incredibly special. A viewing will be held on Sunday, 12/8 from 2-6pm at Willow Glen Funeral Home, San Jose. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, 12/21 at 1pm at Wesley United Methodist Church, San Jose. The family appreciates donations in lieu of flowers to the JAMsj and/or Donor Network West.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 5, 2019