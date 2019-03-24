Mate Sabic

June 16, 1944 - March 18, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Mate died peacefully in the loving arms of his wife, Ljubica. He is survived by Ljubica, their eight children, 14 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Mate was a proud Hrvat, born in the city of Imotski and village of Zmijavci to Matea and Jure Sabic. A proud member of the Domobran Party, he protested for the freedom of Croatia his whole life. He was the greatest father, grandfather and husband that we could have asked for. Through all his life's despair he was the most optimistic, strongest, fighting spirit. He gave everything up in his homeland to come to America to give his family a better life. We are very fortunate to have had him as long as we have. Although he will be missed, he will never be forgotten. We love you Tata. Za Dom Spremni za Povlanik.





