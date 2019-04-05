Matthew L. Howald

April 22, 1964 ~ March 23, 2019

Resident of Sunnyvale, CA.

It is with great sadness we announce Matthew Howald who passed away unexpectedly at his home in Sunnyvale, CA. Matt was born in the Adirondack Mountains in the small town of Star Lake, NY into a family of siblings consisting of one sister and four brothers. Being the youngest sibling he was continually spoiled by all the other family members. He graduated from Fremont High School in Sunnyvale in 1982. Matt worked for Neiman-Marcus and received the "Top Sales Associate Award" in 1987 and 1988. He continued his career over a number of years working for Costco Wholesale in various locations including San Jose, Las Vegas and Anchorage, Alaska. Matt had an outgoing personality with always a big smile and he never met a stranger. He worked his way up the Costco organization and received awards as "Employee of the Month" and "Employee of the Year. Matt is survived by his loving mother Ellen and father Frank, Sr., his sister, Bethany and her companion Dale, brothers - Frank, Jr, Brad and wife Kathy, Andrew and his companion Topher. Matt's presence and great sense of humor will be truly missed. He was the ambassador of the Howald family.





View the online memorial for Matthew L. Howald Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary