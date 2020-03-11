|
Maura Flosi
August 1, 1942 - March 6, 2020
Resident of Santa Clara
We announce with a heavy heart that our Mom, Maura Flosi, passed away from respiratory failure and cancer on March 6th. Born Maria Maura Rosa in Ribeira do Meio, Lajes do Pico, Azores, Portugal to Francisco "Vigario" and Maria Rosa, she was the 4th oldest in a family of 12 children.
Mom immigrated to Santa Clara, CA from Santos, Brazil in 1966. She met and married our father, Richard Flosi, in 1972. They were married for 32 years before his passing. Affectionately known as Big Mama at BAE systems, Mom retired in July 2018 after having worked in America for 50 years.
Devoted Mom to Celeste Deggeller (Dave) and Cynthia Spinella (Sam). Loving Grandma to Emily, Charlie, Jack, and Jesse. Sister to Anna (Mike), Frank (Angie), Tony (Rosa), Maria (Stanley), Joe (Dede), Natercia (Don), and Margaret. Preceded in death by her sister Eva, and brothers Manuel and Luis.
Mom will be remembered for her fierce devotion to her family, her sense of humor, for telling it like it is, her big family parties, her famous rice pudding, and her generosity. Thanks to the dedicated nurses, doctors, and RT's at El Camino Hospital & A Grace Sub-Acute for all your care this past year.
Friends and family are invited to a Funeral Mass on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 5pm with Visitation beginning at 4pm at ST. JUSTIN'S PARISH, 2655 Homestead Road, Santa Clara. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 9:30am & Rosary at 10:30am at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Ave., Sunnyvale. Burial will follow at 11:30am at Mission Santa Clara Cemetery, Santa Clara.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 11, 2020