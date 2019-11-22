|
Maureen Anderson-Radford
Resident of San Jose
Maureen Anderson-Radford, 86, entered into rest peacefully in her home on November 17th.
Born in Vancouver B.C. she later resided in San Jose for 61 years. Surviving by her sons Patrick, Brian and Bruce and was preceded in death by her son George and husband George.
She became a loving grandmother to four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Aside from being a mother and grandmother she was an employee of Wells Fargo bank for 30 years. She then went on to graduate college and become a caretaker for the elderly for many years afterwards.
She laid to rest as she had lived, in her home with family and friends by her side.
All friends are welcome to join us in her celebration of life on Nov. 23rd at 3 P.M. at St. Judes Episcopal Church in Cupertino.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 22, 2019