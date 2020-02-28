|
Maureen D. Schneider
May 29, 1937 - Feb. 22, 2020
Resident of Santa Clara
Maureen D. Schneider, 82, passed away on Saturday, Feb, 22, 2020 after a long suffering due to complications of dementia. Maureen was a devoted teacher for many, many years in the Santa Clara Unified School district, predominantly in the Briarwood School, and a long time resident of Santa Clara. Maureen spent her last years in Massachusetts and New York under the care of her loving family. Maureen was predeceased by her sisters Gertrude (Gay), Patricia, Teresa (Chick), her brothers, Jack and Ed. She leaves behind her brother Bill, sister-in-law, Pat, and numerous nieces and nephews. A private funeral service & burial will take place on Tues. March 3rd at St, Joseph's Church, Bronxville, NY. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Valhalla, NY. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the: at .
