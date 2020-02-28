Home

St Joseph's Church
15 Cedar St
Bronxville, NY 10708
Maureen D. Schneider


1937 - 2020
Maureen D. Schneider, 82, passed away on Saturday, Feb, 22, 2020 after a long suffering due to complications of dementia. Maureen was a devoted teacher for many, many years in the Santa Clara Unified School district, predominantly in the Briarwood School, and a long time resident of Santa Clara. Maureen spent her last years in Massachusetts and New York under the care of her loving family. Maureen was predeceased by her sisters Gertrude (Gay), Patricia, Teresa (Chick), her brothers, Jack and Ed. She leaves behind her brother Bill, sister-in-law, Pat, and numerous nieces and nephews. A private funeral service & burial will take place on Tues. March 3rd at St, Joseph's Church, Bronxville, NY. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Valhalla, NY. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the: at .


View the online memorial for Maureen D. Schneider
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 28, 2020
