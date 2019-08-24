|
|
Maureen Redmond
Dec. 20, 1934 - Jun. 5, 2019
San Jose
Maureen was born to Daniel & Margaret Reidy in San Francisco. She attended St. Monica's, Star of the Sea, & earned her bachelor's degree and teaching credential at San Francisco State. While raising a family & working full-time, she earned her master's degree at San Jose State University. She taught at Emerson in San Francisco, in Santa Clara public schools, was a CCD teacher at St. Francis Cabrini, was a substitute teacher in San Jose, a preschool teacher at Head Start, a teacher at Green Hills Preschool in Los Gatos, Asst. Director at the Child Development Center at San Jose State University, & then founded & was director of Redmond Ave. Preschool in San Jose. An avid gardener, Maureen earned her Master Gardener's certification through Santa Clara County Master Gardeners & taught gardening to inmates at Elmwood & the Muriel Wright Center. She was a supporter of Sacred Heart Community Center, Martha's Kitchen, & Maryknoll Sisters of St. Dominic Inc.
Maureen is survived by her husband Bob & children Jim (Robin), Kathy (Dave), Elisha, & Jenny (Ned) & grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Dan.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Holy Spirit Church, 1200 Redmond Ave, San Jose, CA 95120
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 24, 2019