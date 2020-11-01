Maurice Leo MullinApril 1, 1928 - October 24, 2020Resident of San JoseMaury Mullin left us peacefully at the age of 92 with his family by his side. He is survived by his daughters Leslie & Susan (Jim, preceded in death), grandchildren James (Kelly) Joe (Lara) Gus (Claire) Lauren & James and 10 great-grandchildren, his brother Bill (Janet), his nephew Danny (Susan), niece Chris (Stephen) and Laura. His parents William and Cora Mullin, his wife June Mullin and nephew Tony Mullin preceded him in death.Born in Corning, Iowa he made life long friends and enjoyed many return visits for his high school reunions. He loved reconnecting with friends, family and reminiscing about their adventures and misadventures.After graduation he enlisted in the Army at age 17 and served during WWII in Japan before returning home. Upon his return he attended Creighton University on the GI Bill and received his BS in Electrical Engineering & Math and continued his education at the University of Nebraska, earning his Masters in Physics.It was at Creighton that he met the love of his life, Alice June Hatchett. They married in 1950, enjoying 65 years of marriage. Maury and June moved to California, raised their family and made more life long friends in San Jose.Maury enjoyed a long career that culminated as President of ITT Jennings in San Jose. His most famous patent was a vacuum switch/relay that activated the braking system on the 1st lunar vehicle.Maury enjoyed an active retirement with his wife June. Both were avid golfers and enjoyed many trips to Hawaii together; he always said the best vacations were with his wife on the Big Island.A member of Almaden Golf and Country Club for 45 years, he enjoyed many rounds of golf with his close group of friends, always enjoying the 19th hole with a cocktail and some lively banter.All remember him with love, he held his life to a very high standard, always placing family first and had a "ripple" effect on the many lives he touched throughout the years. He will be missed but will remain in our lives forever.Due to the unprecedented times a Celebration of Life will be limited to immediate family.