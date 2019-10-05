|
|
Maurice Powell Abraham
June 10, 1942 - Sept. 20, 2019
El Sobrante
Maury passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Maury was born in Albany and raised in El Sobrante. He graduated from De Anza High School where his talent and love for architecture and design emerged after winning three awards. After graduation he worked at a local engineering firm, married Bobbi Toman and they raised two daughters Marci and Tami. The family moved to San Jose where Maury received a Bachelor's degree while working at Nolte & Associates. Maury had a successful career in design and land planning. He was proudest of the work he did on the Hawaii Technology Park and the San Jose Communication Hill development. After leaving Nolte Maury established his own consulting business, Land Solutions. Maury reconnected with his high school sweetheart Jeannie and they married in 2002. Maury loved his childhood community and returned to El Sobrante to build a home on the family land. They shared time between El Sobrante and Sidney BC and travelled to many places in Europe and North America. Maury had strong community ties and took pride in the improvement of El Sobrante. He was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, co-founder of the Historical Society and was named Citizen of the Year. His happiest times were spent with his family, volunteering in the community, taking photographs, researching his ancestry and restoring his 1956 Chevy. Maury leaves behind his loving wife and soulmate Jeannie, his adored daughters Marci Abraham (Nick) and Tami Silva (Aquinas) and his treasured grandchildren Dustin, Bryan, Danielle, Jenna, Garrett (Ashley), Josh (Shannon) Gianna and Jaden. He is survived by his beloved sister Glenna and brother-in-law Bill Nash and many cherished nieces and nephews. Maury was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by his Canadian family and friends. Please join the family for a Celebration of Maury's Life on Friday October 25th at 2:00 at the Elks Lodge 3931 San Pablo Dam Road El Sobrante. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 5, 2019