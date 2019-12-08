|
Maurice William Moberg
June 27, 1941 - November 23, 2019
Resident of Los Altos
Maurice William "Mo" Moberg went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He died of complications of pulmonary fibrosis. He was 78 years old.
Mo was born in Minneapolis, MN, to parents, Maurice Henry Moberg and Hazel Wellhausen Moberg. He grew up in Minnesota, Mississippi and California. He was a member of the first graduating class of Novato High School and recently attended his 60th class reunion.
Mo graduated with a BSEE and an MSEE (Antennas/E&M/Microwaves) from the University of California, Berkeley. He was a lifelong Cal Bears football fan. He later earned an MBA in Finance from the University of Santa Clara.
Mo began his career as an electrical engineer with Ford Aerospace in Palo Alto, CA. There he designed feed systems for several Comsat antennas and was responsible for their installation in Avazano, Tellespazio, Italy and Oahu, Hawaii. He contributed to the design and development of satellite antennas, including the Courier, the first U.S. satellite. Mo went on to work for Teledyne Microwave, Wiltron Co., Avantek, REMEC Magnum (Radian Technology) and Anritsu Co. He managed microwave component programs for commercial and military applications.
Gardening was Mo's favorite hobby. He also enjoyed fixing things. He kept his house, yard, and fruit and vegetable garden in immaculate working condition. He loved to fish when he was younger and golf when he was older. He was an active member of Peninsula Bible Church in Palo Alto for over 40 years.
Mo was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Moberg. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Doris Baldwin Moberg; his children, Christopher Moberg, Michelle Nicol, Jennifer Ramshaw (Damon), Craig Moberg and Diana Taylor (William); his grandchildren, Eryn Ramshaw and Carmen Ramshaw; his father, Maurice H. Moberg; his sister, Laraine Stefan; and his nephews, Timothy Kuenster and Patrick Kuenster. He will be greatly missed by all.
A celebration of Mo's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Peninsula Bible Church, 3505 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mo's memory to Peninsula Bible Church, UCSF Foundation or El Camino Health Foundation.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 8, 2019