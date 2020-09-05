Mauro L. SanchezNovember 21, 1928 - September 1, 2020San JoseMauro Lopez Sanchez passed away peacefully holding his family's hands, September 1, 2020, in his San Jose home of natural causes. He was 91. Mauro was born November 21, 1928 in Brawley, California, to Margarita and Miguel Sanchez. The family were farmworkers and traveled through California with the changing seasons. He enjoyed field work and travel, it was "like camping." He was raised a devout catholic and would bless his children at bedtime. Mauro's mother emphasized the importance of education and he enjoyed when she read to them. They settled in Stockton, California. He excelled academically and played Varsity football, basketball, and baseball; was a club treasurer; and graduated Stockton High in 1946. Mauro enlisted in the USMC. Too young, he tricked his mother into signing for him. An innate early riser and athlete, he relished Boot Camp, Parris Island, South Carolina, Platoon 229. He received press for top score of the year for recruit firing and for his boxing skills. Football was his passion, he played the length of his service for Camp Lejeune Marines and later, a Raiders fan. The USS Fremont, USS Okaloosa, and a spell on the USS Missouri were part of his 2nd Marine Division service. He would send checks home to his parents. He loved the sea and enjoyed his time on the Atlantic, North Sea, Mediterranean, and Carribean. With his Honorable Discharge, Staff Sgt Sanchez returned to Stockton and worked at Sharps General Defense Depot. One day he met Josie Vargas and loved her forever. They dated during the Swing era and found that they shared lifelong friends and faith. A formal engagement followed. Jo told him she would wait in Stockton as he pursued USMC career but he would not go without her. On January 6, 1952, they married. Every year they attended the Marine Corps Ball. Mr. Sanchez joined the Stockton USPS. They settled into their first home where they brought their firstborn, Christina, followed by Mauro II. He served with USMC Reserves in 1956. After Lisa was born, he transferred to San Jose and worked his way up the ranks at USPS. A voracious reader, he also attended night school and spoke three languages. He completed various courses (also in Oklahoma) as well as certification for Civil Defense. As a manager, he noticed that distribution clerks were getting mail to the carriers sporadically and at times late when mail was being distributed with #2 sacks to every route at different times. He reconfigured the workroom floor to have a centralized delivery area and ordered mail hampers, one for each route. That way a clerk can be in the middle and throw mail to each route hamper saving time and allowing carriers to get their mail and put it all up at once. This was more efficient and recognized locally by the postmaster, nationally by the Postmaster General, and implemented as a standard operating procedure for distribution. This innovation saved the USPS time and money forever changing the distribution process. In 1983, he retired as Manager at Westgate Station. Then he and Jo traveled to see the rest of the world.With lifelong affection for the outdoors, Mauro enjoyed gardening, tending to his fruit trees and rose bushes. He provided for his childrens' educations and instilled in them and his grandchildren "Just do your best" and "Stay in tune with nature." They camped annually at Pinecrest, Sonora. He also enjoyed deep-sea fishing. His Woodworking projects are seen around his home. He also built a treehouse in his Eucalyptus tree for his kids. He was a student pilot at Reid-Hillview Airport. Through the mid 1960s-1980s, he was Coach and assisted with baseball and some football, for his sons and grandsons in Pala Pony League, East Hills Little League, Most Holy Trinity, and Five Wounds. He helped with homework and managed to attend school events. He was an outstanding and loving husband, father, grandpa, son, and brother.Mauro was active well into his mid 80's. He is precious, dearly loved and so missed.Mauro is survived by his wife of 68 years, Josie; daughter Chris Hernandez, son-in-law Gil, son Mauro Sanchez, II, late daughter Lisa Ann Sanchez-Garcia, daughter Vicki Sanchez Carver, son-in-law Larry, and son Samuel L Sanchez, of San Jose; four grandchildren Gil M. Hernandez, Tina Sanchez, Celina Hernandez, and Mauro Sanchez, III; great grandchildren Anthony Cisneros, Jr, Valerie Sanchez, Jac and Max Hernandez; and 2 great-great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents Margarita and Miguel; eldest sibling Justina of Leon, sisters Lupe Frias and Damiana "D" Camarena, Los Angeles area, Manuel of Merced, Mary Bouchard of Seattle, Pauline Aguilar of Stockton, George, Sr, of Fremont; and most recently, his sister Dr. Juana Sanchez-Valdez of Oxnard who died May 5, 2020.A Requiem Mass will be held at Most Holy Trinity, September 9, 2020, 10:30 a.m. and internment at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, 2pm. Due to Covid, Mass is limited to RSVP, burial is immediate kin. A celebration of his life will be held when we can safely gather. Flowers and donations for charities are being received at his family home for distribution in his name to his favorite charities. Semper Fi