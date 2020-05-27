Mavis Keyworth Engfer
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mavis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mavis Keyworth Engfer
June 18, 1926 - May 18, 2020
Almaden Valley San Jose CA
Mavis Hewlett Keyworth Engfer passed away peacefully May 18, 2020 at home in Almaden Valley San Jose CA. Daughter Lindsay, husband Dick and Hospice nurse by her side. Born in London England, daughter of Margaret (Evans) and Herbert Hewlett. Mavis and husband Albert Keyworth moved to Canada with very young daughters Sharon and Lindsay , eventually residing in Almaden Valley.
Worked at San Jose schools Bret Harte & Leland. Avid reader, active in YWCA classes, family, boating with Classic Yacht Assn. and South Bay Yacht Club.
Predeceased in death by Albert Keyworth, Sharon Keyworth. Survived by husband Richard Engfer,children Lindsay, Doug, Elizabeth, grandchildren Ashley, Ryan, Hilary, Kendall, Philip, Adrian, great grandchildren Savanna, Olivia, Melia.
Memorial service date TBD. Donations to charity of your choice. Visit: www.oakhillfuneral.com (408) 795-2018.


View the online memorial for Mavis Keyworth Engfer

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
4082972447
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved