Mavis Keyworth Engfer
June 18, 1926 - May 18, 2020
Almaden Valley San Jose CA
Mavis Hewlett Keyworth Engfer passed away peacefully May 18, 2020 at home in Almaden Valley San Jose CA. Daughter Lindsay, husband Dick and Hospice nurse by her side. Born in London England, daughter of Margaret (Evans) and Herbert Hewlett. Mavis and husband Albert Keyworth moved to Canada with very young daughters Sharon and Lindsay , eventually residing in Almaden Valley.
Worked at San Jose schools Bret Harte & Leland. Avid reader, active in YWCA classes, family, boating with Classic Yacht Assn. and South Bay Yacht Club.
Predeceased in death by Albert Keyworth, Sharon Keyworth. Survived by husband Richard Engfer,children Lindsay, Doug, Elizabeth, grandchildren Ashley, Ryan, Hilary, Kendall, Philip, Adrian, great grandchildren Savanna, Olivia, Melia.
Memorial service date TBD. Donations to charity of your choice. Visit: www.oakhillfuneral.com (408) 795-2018.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 27, 2020.