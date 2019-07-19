Mercury News Obituaries
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of The Nativity
210 Oak Grove Avenue
Menlo Park, CA
Dr. Max Richard Tarmann


1930 - 2019
Dr. Max Richard Tarmann
Mar 14, 1930 - July 16, 2019
Resident of Belmont
Dr. Max Tarmann longtime resident of the Sharon Heights area, died Tuesday the 16th of July in Belmont, CA. Max was preceded in death by his wife and best friend Augusta "Gussie" Tarmann and survived his children, Jeanmarie Derry, Mark Sr. (Bettina) and Gregory Tarmann, grandchildren Mark Jr. (Toni) and Gregory Tarmann, Shannon (Steven) Catalano, Cayla (Austin) Kline, and Mariah Derry, and great-grandchildren Jackson, Tyler and Wyatt Catalano, and Mark Tarmann Jr.
Max was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and was a lifelong cheesehead. Max graduated from Marquette University and served in the United States Air Force. A distinguished dentist and avid golfer, Max was known for his sense of humor and love for playing the accordion. Max enjoyed serving the local community alongside his wife, particularly through the Catholic Church, and was a proud "Opa" to his grandchildren.
Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday the 23rd of July at 11 a.m. at The Church of The Nativity, 210 Oak Grove Avenue in Menlo Park. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1100 Santa Cruz Avenue in Menlo Park. Reception will follow at Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club, 2900 Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park, business attire required. Condolences at HabingFamilyFuneralHome.com
Family would appreciate donations to The Mastocytosis Society, P.O. Box 416, Sterling, MA, 01564, on behalf of Wyatt Catalano.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 19, 2019
