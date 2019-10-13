|
Maxine Ann Smrekar
Oct. 8, 1924 - Sept. 30, 2019
Sacramento, CA
Maxine Passed away peacefully in Sacramento on Sept. 30 at the age of 94.
Maxine was born in Sublet, Wy. in 1924.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Mary, Uncle James McNamara and twin Aunts Frances and Theresa McNamara.
In 1932, Maxine, her parents and brother Jack moved to San Jose. She attended St. Mary's Grammar School and graduated from Notre Dame High School.
She trained at St. Mary's Hospital in San Francisco where she received her R.N. Degree.
Maxine returned to San Jose to begin her long career as a nurse. She remained at O'Connor Hospital until she enlisted in the U.S.Army corp of Nurses as a 1st Lt. Upon receiving her honorable discharge in 1954, she returned to O'Connor Hospital and worked there until leaving to work at Valley Medical Center. She retired in 1994.
She will be missed by her brother Jack, sister-in-law Liz, nieces Joan, Maggie, Claire and nephew Jim as well as her ten grand nieces and nephews, good friend and caregiver, Nelly Pezzi.
Services have been held.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 13, 2019