Maxine Ruth Ebert
Maxine Ruth Ebert
November 4, 2020
Resident of San Jose, CA
Maxine Ebert, who was born in San Francisco and raised her family in Santa Clara, passed away on November 4th at the age of 86. Maxine is survived by her four sons: Martin, Stephen, Kevin and Richard, and five grandchildren. Maxine loved her family and friends. Her life was a blessing and her memory will be cherished. She is loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.
A service to celebrate Maxine's life will be held at Apostles Lutheran Church at 5828 Santa Teresa Blvd in San Jose on Saturday, November 14th at 1pm. The family welcomes donations to the charity of your choice as an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 10, 2020.
