|
|
May Kelly
May 1, 1931 - November 8, 2019
Resident of Los Altos
May Kelly, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully on Nov. 8, 2019 from complications after suffering a stroke. Wonderfully outgoing and caring, May made everyone she met feel like family, always reaching out to make sure others felt safe and sound. She will be sorely missed by all. She is survived by her children, Jeanne Konkel, Tim Kelly, Lisa Williams and her husband Brant, Joan Pappin and her husband Matt, Dave Kelly and his wife Sue, and her grandchildren: Erik, Joe (Katie), Lindsay (Eric), Sarah, Mary (Yamen), Maureen, Brendan (Lauren), Trisha (Mike), Chris (Bree), Tim and her great-grandson Brody.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 14th at St. Nicholas Church, 473 Lincoln Ave, Los Altos. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to the (www.arthritis.com) or to the Adopt a Sister Program of Mount Saint Francis (http://community.stfrancis.org/adopt-a-sister-donation/).
View the online memorial for May Kelly
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 12, 2019