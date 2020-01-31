|
|
Mayetta Behringer
May 20, 1918 - Jan. 13, 2020
San Jose
PILOT, ARTIST, WIFE, MOTHER, GRANDMOTHER
Mayetta was devoted to her family, her flying, and her church. She earned her pilot's license in 1946, after graduating from the University of Wisconsin. She then married her college sweetheart, John Wiedeman. Johnny died the year she earned her pilot's license, so she immersed herself in flying and joined the 99s, an international organization of women pilots. A fellow member of the 99s convinced her to move to California, where she met William Behringer, a Navy fighter pilot, whom she married on December 3, 1949. He passed away in 1996 after 47 years of marriage.
Mayetta and Bill moved frequently during his career, living in California, New Jersey, Texas, Chile, Washington DC and Michigan. She flew everywhere they went, including a flight down to Chile in 1963 with their four children. She flew in Powder Puff Derbies and International Air Races all over the country. During this time, she raised their family of four. Linda, Susan, Kim, and Scott grew up in a two-pilot household, two of them inheriting the "flying gene". While in California in 1961, she was the only woman to fly in an F9F Navy jet and break the sound barrier. During their years in Chile, she flew all over South America and was usually the first female pilot to land at their airports. After Bill's retirement, they traveled to China in 1988 and Germany in 1993, enjoying the culture and researching their family history. In 2001, Mayetta visited Spain with an ElderHostel tour for 20 days. She loved the museums, culture and wine.
When Bill retired from the Navy in 1969, they spent a year in Michigan so he could finish his degree at the University of Michigan. In 1970, the family relocated to San Jose, California. Mayetta then became a full-time flight instructor, a Squadron Commander in the Civil Air Patrol and she joined the Santa Clara Valley chapter of 99s. As an active member of the 99s, she edited the local newsletter for 27 years, until the age of 96. She flew to visit family, she flew for charity, and she acted as a mentor for high school students interested in flying, until the age of 94. During her time flying, she was awarded the 99s Pilot of the Year in 1981 and 1987, was inducted into the Forest of Friendship in 1994, honored by the FAA with the Wright Brothers Master Pilot award for over 50 years of safe flying in 2006, and honored with a commendation from the city of San Jose in 2018. She had accumulated over 10,000 hours of flying time.
Mayetta joined the First Congregational Church of San Jose when she and Bill settled there in 1970. An active member of the church, she served on the Women's Fellowship committee and worked in the front office weekly until she was 94. She volunteered with the church for several events and encouraged others to do the same. Another organization dear to Mayetta was Books Aloud, where she volunteered for many years, recording books for visually impaired individuals.
A side interest of Mayetta's was art – mostly painting, but also sketching. Her hallways were lined with her oils, sketches, and pastels, and she even painted some trees directly on the walls of her houses, Japanese style. She loved painting flowers and landscapes, but also experimented with various other stills. Her family and friends are fortunate to have her paintings on their walls now and she even sold some, a number of years ago.
Mayetta is survived by her four children – Linda (Tony) Lanzer, of Illinois; Susan (Royal) Moore, of Arizona; Kim (Dave) Dahmen, of California; and Scott (Janet) Behringer, of Colorado. In addition, she is survived by nine grandchildren - Robin, Andrea, Drew, Heather, Evan, Amber, Garrett, Kyle and Stephanie and nine great-grandchildren - Danylo, Steffan, Yuri, Luka, Maksym, Nathan, Taras, Joshua and Nora.
The family will host a celebration of life on a later date. Donations in her name may be made to Books Aloud, at www.booksaloud.org/donate.html
or to the Amelia Earhart Memorial Scholarship Fund, at www.ninety-nines.org/donation.htm
View the online memorial for Mayetta Behringer
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 31, 2020