Maynard John Daley, Jr.

Sept. 21, 1932 - Dec. 31, 2018

San Jose

Born in Omaha, Nebraska on September 21st, 1932 to Maynard Sr. and Dorthy (Boyd). Jack's early years encompassed watching his father pitch semi-pro baseball, delivering papers bundled up from a sled in winter and sits baths because of the frigid cold. At age 14 Jack traveled to San Jose with his father and his younger brother Mike (deceased 1960) to establish the new family home. Maynard Sr. worked at Del Monte Canning Co so young Jack got a job there loading cans on boxcars to pay for his own H.S. education at Bellarmine college preparatory (51'). Upon graduating Jack went into the Air force reserves, and then entered the Army in 1953. Receiving his basic training at Fort Ord (Monterey) Jack served in the Korean War. Sargent Daley continued to serve in the army reserves for another 8 years after the war.

In 1955, while stationed at Ft Hood(TX) and taking classes at Texas Christian University, Jack met a beautiful car hop named Rosie Bell Carroll (1932-2012). They married and moved to San Jose in 1960. In 1969 the pair adopted their son Michael. Jack began his career in civil service. He worked at County Communications in the 1960s dispatching Santa Clara Co. EMS. During The 1970's he was the dispatcher for the Milpitas police department. In 1981, Jack earned an AS degree from Mission College. He continued his eduction, receiving a Bachelors in Business from Texas Christian University and secured his masters degree in telecommunications from Golden Gate University. In 1983 Jack managed customer service for County Transit, now the VTA. After VTA, Jack entered the private sector managing communication systems for National Semiconductor, McDonnell Douglas, Tymeshare and eventually retiring from EDS at Hitachi Data systems in 1999.

Through the course of his life, Jack loved amateur radio, road trips, aircraft, and trains. He took his family on the Cumbres & Toltec railroad in New Mexico and visited random abandoned airfields and ghost towns. Rosie and Jack divorced in 1981 but remained close friends until her death in 2012. In 1985 Jack bought a home in the Mountain Springs Community. In 1987 he met Patricia Mauch whom he would enjoy the next 31 years with until his death. In 2002, his much beloved grandson, Brandon Daley was born. Jack was very active in his grandson's life even after his son's family moved to New Orleans in 2013, often hosting Brandon during the summer. A lifelong friend to our police and firefighters, Jack continued to follow EMS scanner broadcasts for the county.

On December 31st, 2018, after a brief battle with Lymphoma - B, Maynard John Daley, Jr. passed away peacefully at his San Jose home with family close. He was 86.

Jack was known as a generous person, sharing his time, talents, and resources with his fellows. He was a good son, a faithful brother, a true friend, an honorable soldier, a caring husband, a loyal partner, a loving father and grandfather. He is truly missed.

At the time of his passing Jack had been a resident of Santa Clara Co. for over 72 years and a pioneer in early valley communications.

Jack is survived by his devoted son Michael Daley (Kaisha); beloved grandson Brandon Daley of New Orleans; his devoted partner Patricia Mauch of Modesto; Brother Dan Daley (Claudia) of Santa Clara; Sister Bonnie Brew (Patrick) of Beaverton, Oregon; Nephew Brian Daley of Manteca; Nieces: Lisa Markusen (Will) of Portland, Oregon; Catherine Cain (Matt) of Pleasant Hill; Kelly Werle (Adam) of Portland, Oregon.

A Catholic Jazz Funeral Mass to be held Friday April, 26th 2019, starting at 10 am.

Holy Family Catholic Church

4848 Pearl Ave.

San Jose, Ca. 95136

Internment to follow at:

Santa Clara Mission Cemetery

490 Lincoln St.

Santa Clara, Ca. 95050

The location of the repast banquet will be announced at the services.





