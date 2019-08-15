|
|
Mee Kwan Kong
08/07/1921 - 08/02/2019
San Jose
Born in Guangzhou, China, August 7, 1921, Mee Kwan Kong, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home on August 2, 2019 just 5 days shy of her 98th birthday. Mee Kwan was a resident of San Jose California for 71 years. She loved life and those she shared it with, including her husband Dan Kong who preceded her in death in 2000; her children and their respective spouses, Lorraine Kong Lee (Peter), Clement Kong (Melinda), and Elaine Kong Schultz (Craig); her grandchildren, Jason Lee (Trang), Darren Lee (Lani Gleason), Nathan Lee, Lara Kong, Jordan Schultz, and Cameron Schultz; and her great grandson Treyson Lee. Mee Kwan's joy was in her family, relatives, and friends. She lived a full and wonderful life. She will be missed deeply. A family and friends viewing will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, in Room E at Oak Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 300 Curtner Avenue, San Jose, CA. Memorial service will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019, 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel of the Oaks, at Oak Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Following the service and interment, a celebration of life luncheon will be at Flourishing Garden Restaurant, 1650 Monterey Road, San Jose. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or a would be appreciated.
View the online memorial for Mee Kwan Kong
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 15, 2019