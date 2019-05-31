Melanie George

March 4, 1946 - May 14, 2019

Resident of Santa Clara

Melanie George passed away on May 14, 2019 at the age of 73. She was born in Niagara Falls, NY to Jacob and Martha Wozniak. She graduated from La Salle Senior High School in 1964 and received her Associate of Arts degree from Niagara County Community College in 1967. Later that summer she married John George, also from Niagara Falls, and they moved to Omaha, NE where John attended law school.

John, Melanie and their young daughters moved to the Bay Area in 1971. Melanie began working for Santa Clara Unified School District in 1978 as an instructional assistant at Kathryn Hughes Elementary School. She later worked at Scott Lane Elementary School in both mainstream and special education classrooms. When her daughters were older, she took a full-time position as the receptionist at the school district office.

She retired in 2002 in order to spend more time with her grandchildren.

Melanie is survived by her daughters Leslie (Chris) Kloes of Santa Clara and Merrill (Brian) Turner of Capitola; grandchildren Caroline and Vincent Kloes of Santa Clara; sister-in-law Rosemary (David) Gleason of Greensboro, NC and brother-in-law Joseph (Barbara) George of Niagara Falls, NY.

Should you wish to make a donation in Melanie's memory, please direct it to the John George Memorial Scholarship Fund, Santa Clara Schools Foundation, P.O. Box 1369, Santa Clara, CA 95052 (www.santaclaraschoolsfoundation.org) or to ( ).

Friends are invited to a Memorial Luncheon on Wednesday, June 12 at 11:30 a.m. at Mariani's Inn & Restaurant, 2500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95051.





