Melanie Keiper Homan

May 18, 1945-January 19, 2019

Resident of Sunnyvale

Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away Jan. 19, 2019. Born in 1945 in Baltimore and raised in San Carlos and Menlo Park. Melanie completed her Bachelor's degree at Notre Dame de Namur University in Belmont and Master's degree at University of San Francisco in Education.

She was active in many exercise, tennis, singing, and bridge groups. She belonged to many AAUW chapters. Her love for volunteering at Allied Arts Guild turned into a passion of hers for over 20 years. She enjoyed traveling.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years Bill Homan. She leaves behind her son Bill, daughter, Debbie and son-in-law Tom, and grandchildren Alex and Andy.

A Vigil will be held at 7:00 PM, Friday, February 15, 2019 at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Ave, Sunnyvale. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 16 at Church of the Resurrection 725 Cascade Drive, (corner of Hollenbeck and Cascade). Reception immediately following at West Valley Presbyterian Church 6191 Bollinger Road, Cupertino.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the .





View the online memorial for Melanie Keiper Homan Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary