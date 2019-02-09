Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lima & Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
408-736-1315
Vigil
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Lima & Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
725 Cascade Drive
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melanie Homan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melanie Keiper Homan


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Melanie Keiper Homan Obituary
Melanie Keiper Homan
May 18, 1945-January 19, 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away Jan. 19, 2019. Born in 1945 in Baltimore and raised in San Carlos and Menlo Park. Melanie completed her Bachelor's degree at Notre Dame de Namur University in Belmont and Master's degree at University of San Francisco in Education.
She was active in many exercise, tennis, singing, and bridge groups. She belonged to many AAUW chapters. Her love for volunteering at Allied Arts Guild turned into a passion of hers for over 20 years. She enjoyed traveling.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years Bill Homan. She leaves behind her son Bill, daughter, Debbie and son-in-law Tom, and grandchildren Alex and Andy.
A Vigil will be held at 7:00 PM, Friday, February 15, 2019 at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Ave, Sunnyvale. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 16 at Church of the Resurrection 725 Cascade Drive, (corner of Hollenbeck and Cascade). Reception immediately following at West Valley Presbyterian Church 6191 Bollinger Road, Cupertino.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the .


View the online memorial for Melanie Keiper Homan
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lima & Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
Download Now