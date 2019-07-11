Melba Nadine Hoopingarner

Sept. 1919 - April 2019

Melba was born in Grand Junction, Colo and spent her formative years in Glenwood Springs, Colo., getting married & having her 3 children there. She resided in San Jose, CA since 1962. Melba loved her family, friends, music & chocolate. She was an active participant at the Kirk and Camden Senior Centers, enjoying many events.

Melba married Morris Hoopingarner in 1940, he preceded her in death in 1999. She is survived by her son, Kent (Linda) Hoopingarner, daughters, Kris (Ron) Myers, Kim Hoopingarner. Also survived by grandchildren, Kelly (Rick) Dunham, children, Daniel, Christopher and Thomas. Granddaughter Kim (Amber) Kennedy, grandson Michael Hoopingarner, grandson Jared (Celeste) Lindo & children, Julianna and William. Also survived by Alecia (Marvin) Myers (Rickie and Jaran Guardiola), Ron (Denna) Myers and by nieces, Bonnie and Barbara Embry.

Her celebration of life will be at the Center for Spiritual Living, 1995 Clark Street (off Willow), San Jose, CA 95125 at 1pm on Sat. July 13, 2019. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please donate to in her name or to the Pathways Foundation.





View the online memorial for Melba Nadine Hoopingarner Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 11, 2019