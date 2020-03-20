|
Melbourne Edward Rabedeau Jr.
Jan 1, 1930 - Feb 21, 2020
Resident of Saratoga
Melbourne Edward Rabedeau Jr passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020 surrounded by family. The second of four children born to father Melbourne Sr and mother Mary Rose Mohr Rabedeau, Mel Jr was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on January 19, 1930. Mel attended school in Wisconsin, Texas, and New York, served his country in the Korean conflict, and married Veronica "Ronnie" Weitze on June 9, 1954. Three children followed in quick succession. In 1960 the family moved cross country from Rochester, NY, to Saratoga, CA, where Mel joined the IBM San Jose development facility and worked until his retirement in 1991. In retirement Mel rekindled an interest in photography which became a consuming passion. Mel is survived by his wife of over 65 years and the love of his life, Ronnie, their three children, and four grandchildren: Jeanine, Louise and spouse Paul and daughters Christina and Marissa, Thomas and spouse Jane and their children Jennifer and John. In lieu of flowers please donate to the .
NOTE: Due to the Coronavirus, we have postponed the Celebration of Life. Please email [email protected] for information on the date and location.
