Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Alameda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin F. Alameda


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin F. Alameda Obituary
Melvin F. Alameda
July 21, 1930 - Sept 27, 2019
San Jose
Melvin F. Alameda born July 20, 1930 passed away Friday September 27, 2019.
Melvin was a veteran of the United States Navy.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Rosalie; his loving children Debra, John, Kathleen, and Donna; grandchildren Peter, Jerry, Rachele, Lyndsey, Danielle, Melanie, Tyler and Aaron; as well as his 7great grandchildren; He is also survived by his sisters Gerry and Nadine, and brother Pat.
Service will be held on Friday October 4, 2019 at 1:00, at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary 466 North Winchester Blvd. Santa Clara, CA 95050


View the online memorial for Melvin F. Alameda
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
Download Now