Melvin F. Alameda
July 21, 1930 - Sept 27, 2019
San Jose
Melvin F. Alameda born July 20, 1930 passed away Friday September 27, 2019.
Melvin was a veteran of the United States Navy.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Rosalie; his loving children Debra, John, Kathleen, and Donna; grandchildren Peter, Jerry, Rachele, Lyndsey, Danielle, Melanie, Tyler and Aaron; as well as his 7great grandchildren; He is also survived by his sisters Gerry and Nadine, and brother Pat.
Service will be held on Friday October 4, 2019 at 1:00, at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary 466 North Winchester Blvd. Santa Clara, CA 95050
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 4, 2019