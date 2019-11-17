Home

Melvin Grant


1928 - 2019
Melvin Grant Obituary
Melvin Grant
1928 - 2019
San Jose
Mel was larger than life. He was a San Francisco native, where he also attended college and played on the football team. Mel served in the U.S. Army, was a California Highway Patrolman, and then worked in the electronics field. He was a long-time member of Temple Emanuel. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Helen Shirley Grant. He leaves behind his children Michael and Leslie Grant and several other loving family members. Per his wishes, a small private service was held in his honor. We lost a great man.


View the online memorial for Melvin Grant
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 17, 2019
