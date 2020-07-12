Melvin JackmanFormerly of San JoseMelvin Lynn Jackman, born July 18, 1940 in Pioche, Nevada. Parents Charles Ernest Jackman and Amber Boyle. Mel was the 7th of 8 children. His family moved back to Payson, Utah. He graduated from Payson Senior High, he had 1 yr. of college. Mel enlisted in the Navy in 1961. He served 4 yrs. He was at the Bay of Pigs and Cuban Blockade. Upon honorable discharge he moved his family to California. He went to work for Wiltron Co./ Anritsu. He worked there for 35 yrs. Only 2 of his siblings remain, Kenneth and Bonnie. Mel met and married Dawn Marie Ney in Lancaster, Pa. They had 3 children, Brian, Barry and Lisa, all surviving him, 8 grandchildren, Megan, Joe, Angel Jr., Marie, David, Julian, Gabriel and Luz, 8 great grandchildren; Lovely, Izaak, Adrienne, Aracely, Angel Jesus, Heavenly Rose and Scarlett. Surviving his wife Dawn Marie of 58 yrs.Per Mel's request there will be no service.