1/
Melvin Jackman
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin Jackman
~
Formerly of San Jose
Melvin Lynn Jackman, born July 18, 1940 in Pioche, Nevada. Parents Charles Ernest Jackman and Amber Boyle. Mel was the 7th of 8 children. His family moved back to Payson, Utah. He graduated from Payson Senior High, he had 1 yr. of college. Mel enlisted in the Navy in 1961. He served 4 yrs. He was at the Bay of Pigs and Cuban Blockade. Upon honorable discharge he moved his family to California. He went to work for Wiltron Co./ Anritsu. He worked there for 35 yrs. Only 2 of his siblings remain, Kenneth and Bonnie. Mel met and married Dawn Marie Ney in Lancaster, Pa. They had 3 children, Brian, Barry and Lisa, all surviving him, 8 grandchildren, Megan, Joe, Angel Jr., Marie, David, Julian, Gabriel and Luz, 8 great grandchildren; Lovely, Izaak, Adrienne, Aracely, Angel Jesus, Heavenly Rose and Scarlett. Surviving his wife Dawn Marie of 58 yrs.
Per Mel's request there will be no service.


View the online memorial for Melvin Jackman

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved