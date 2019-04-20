Mercury News Obituaries
Darling-Fischer Garden Chapel
471 East Santa Clara Street
San Jose, CA 95112
(408) 998-2226
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John Vianney church
4600 Hyland Ave
San Jose, CA
Melvin L. Aker

Melvin L. Aker Obituary
Melvin L. Aker
Mar. 4, 1919 - April 8, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Beloved husband and patriarch of 5 generations.
Mel was born in Oklahoma but had lived in California since 1940. He proudly served in Army Air Corps during World War II. He was predeceased by his wife Anne and infant daughter Charlene.
A mass will be held at 11:30 am, on April 23 at St. John Vianney church 4600 Hyland Ave San Jose CA 95127 , followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery 2650 Madden Ave San Jose CA 95116.
A lunch and Celebration of life will follow Committal Service.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Paralyzed Veterans fund.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 20, 2019
