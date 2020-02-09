Mercury News Obituaries
|
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
(650) 968-4453
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
231 Sunset Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA
View Map
Melvin Lawrence Hoffman Jr.


1928 - 2020
Melvin Lawrence Hoffman Jr. Obituary
Melvin Lawrence Hoffman Jr.
December 14, 1928 - November 18, 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
Passed away, Monday November 18, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved husband of 57 years to the late Ruth Bartle Hoffman. Loving Father to Linda Grace Leipper and the late Robert Charles Hoffman. Grandfather of Eric James Hoffman, Teagan Rae Leipper, Jaden Cole Leipper, and the late Grace Lynette Hoffman. Mel was an active member of the finance committee at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Sunnyvale. He was also on the BOD for San Juaquin Lumber Company, Stockton, and worked as an advocate and team leader for the National Stuttering Project (NSP), and International Stuttering Association (ISA). During his earlier years he was a proud under graduate of Stanford University, and a Masters graduate in business and finance, at his Alma Mater. He continued on as a CPA at Ampex Corporation, Redwood City. He will be missed by all who knew him, and will be forever in our hearts. Heaven's Garden Holds a a New Bloom.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00am. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church 231 Sunset Ave. Sunnyvale 94086. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Mel's memory to be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 9, 2020
