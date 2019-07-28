|
Melvin (Mel) Roths
1937 ~ 2019
Resident of Half Moon Bay, California
Born in Ransom Kansas to Margeritte Kennedy and William Roths, the youngest of 10 children.
Mel attended Maur Hill Catholic boarding school in Atchinson Kansas with his Brother Jim, graduating in 1954. He went to St. Benedicts College from 1954 – 1956.
1957 he married Judith Chubb, a union which produced 3 children Dennis, Stephan and Melanie.
In 1956 Mel enlisted in the US Army, which began a long and illustrious career spanning 22 years. In 1959 he applied to and was accepted by Kansas State University. The Army sent him to University where he graduated in 1961 with a degree in Engineering.
In October of 1961 he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Signal Corps. He spent two tours of duty in Vietnam returning with a 60% disability.
In 1972 he married Marlene Scutti, divorcing in 1977. This union provided him with his much loved adoptive daughter, Rachelle.
In 1978 He married Minnie Erickson. There are 3 stepchildren, Thomas Erickson, Sande Wustman and Cynthia Cole.
One of the children recently stated that there was no step, adopted or biological they were all "Mel's kids", he loved them equally.
He was predeceased by his parents, seven siblings and his oldest son Dennis. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Minnie, children Thomas Erickson (Karen), Stephan Roths (Barbara), Sande Wustman (Roger), Rachelle Petrancuri (Alan Torzak), Cynthia Cole (Preston), and Melanie Spinelli (Richard). Grandchildren Joshua and Charles Wustman, Jacob and Emily Erickson, Elizabeth Roths, Jessica and Kelley Weil and Nicole Bruton. He had 2 Great Grand daughters Danica and Mia Wustman. He is also survived by Neices and Nephews who are too numerous to list.He was a great man: Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Soldier and Loving human. He will be missed.
A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church in Half Moon Bay at 11am on Wednesday July 31, 2019. Internment will be private.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 28, 2019