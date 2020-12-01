Melvin (Mel) W. Peyton
July 6, 1932 - Nov. 15 2020
Resident of Campbell
Mel was born in San Jose, CA. to the late Walter and Dolores Peyton. Mel was a graduate of Lincoln High in San Jose class of 1950. Shortly thereafter Marrying Beverly (Bev) Burkes on February 25, 1951 and lasting 1 day short of 55 years together with her passing. Mel worked 37 years for "The Phone Company" with most of it being with an Engineering Group and retired in 1987. Mel was proceeded in death by his late wife Beverly, Son Wayne, brothers Warren and Norman. Loving Dad to his son Brett (Karen) of San Jose Ca., Daughter in law Pat of Pocatello Idaho. Loving Papa to Zachary, Tyra (Daniel), Sara, Emily of Idaho, Cory, Tyler, Matthew of San Jose, CA., Great Grandchildren Liv and Jack of Idaho. Sister Dorlene of San Jose CA. and Brother Lowell (Jolene) Forest Hill, CA. Mel's loves were his grandchildren and Great Grandchildren, fishing and hunting and going to Eagle Lake Camping with family and friends for over 72 years. His smile and love for family will be missed by all.
Private Ceremony will be held Dec. 3rd, 2020. In Lieu of flowers the family kindly request donations be made to Eagle Lake Guardian's info @ eaglelakeguardians.org
or (530)825-2115 or your favorite charity
