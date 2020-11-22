Melvyn Stromfeld, DDS
Nov 29, 1932 - Nov 8, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Mel Stromfeld was born in New York City, New York. He was raised in Bloomfield, New Jersey and attended public schools. He attended Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, majoring in chemistry. He was accepted into Temple Dental School after his junior year and graduated in 1957. He then spent 2 years as a dentist in the Air Force at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, achieving the rank of captain. He was proud of being a veteran of the United States Air Force. Mel opened his own dental practice in 1959 in San Jose, California and continued to serve 3 generations of families until his retirement in 2004.
Mel enjoyed skiing (he was a volunteer ski patroller at Alpine Meadows for 40 years), sailing on the San Francisco Bay, and scuba diving.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Irving and Sara (Cohen) Stromfeld and his brother Robert. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Betty, 3 children, 5 grandchildren, his sister Lois Perrotta, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Being raised as a city boy back east, Mel was very proud of his skills acquired as a ski patroller, a volunteer teaching CPR with the American Red Cross, and assisting with his son's Boy Scout troop teaching a variety of merit badges.
Mel was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, and he will be incredibly missed.
Due to Covid-19 precautions, there is no memorial service planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Palo Alto Medical Foundation: https://www.sutterhealth.org/pamf/giving View the online memorial for Melvyn Stromfeld, DDS