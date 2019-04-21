Merle Kenneth House

October 8, 1930 - March 31, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Merle House, 88, died in San Jose from complications of Parkinson's. Born in Hays, KS to Agnes and Irl T House, and raised in Hutchinson, KS.

Joining the US Navy in 1950, Merle served as a hospital corpsman during the Korean War, submarine USS Remora in Hawaii, and two tours in Vietnam. He retired after 20 years in 1970.

After military retirement, Merle moved to L.A. in 1973. He retired as an insurance medical examiner in 1995, volunteered at the Long Beach VA hospital for many years, and moved to San Jose in 2012.

Merle is preceded by first wife, Brita (Axell), to which son, Ronald, was born; second wife, Barbara (Bilsland), to which son, Kenneth, and daughters Cynthia (pre-deceased), and Michelle were born; and third wife, Dolores "Dodie" (Duncan). Survived by sons Ron (Cheryln) Kelly, Ken (Petra) House, daughter Michelle (Brad) Foote, stepdaughters Bonnie Pigg and Cheri Leighton, and 6 grandchildren: Falon Miller, Dierdre and Matthew Axell-House, and Kimberly, Evan and Lauren Foote.

The family wishes to express deep gratitude to Philomena Agbontaen, her staff at Evonne's RCFE, the VA and Seasons Hospice.

Services at 11am April 27 and May 4 at Darling & Fischer, 231 E Campbell Ave, Campbell. Interment with honors at Ft Rosecrans Natl Cemetery.





