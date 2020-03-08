|
|
Merrill Michael Hirsch
Feb. 18, 1940 - Mar 2, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Taken weeks after reaching his 80th birthday, Merrill Michael Hirsch was born in San Francisco to the late Morris and Bettie Hirsch. Loving father of Randy, Rick, (Emily) and Mandy. Grandfather of four. Beloved brother of the late Robert Hirsch, David Hirsch (Beverly) and survived by sister and brother Marcia Joy and Harry Ratner. Uncle and cousin to many. He graduated from U.C. Berkeley and received his J.D. from University of San Francisco Law School. Mike joined the law firm of Cottrell, Hofvendahl and Roesseer. He practiced family law there for many years before opening his own practice. He was proud of all of the hours he spent volunteering as judge Pro Temp. He was loved and will be deeply missed. Funeral services will be held Sunday.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 8, 2020