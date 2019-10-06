|
Mervin James Bernier
February 11, 1925 ~ September 28, 2019
San Jose, San Carlos, Walnut Creek
Mervin Bernier passed away on September 28, 2019 at the age of 94. Born in Eureka, CA to Alvin and Minnie Bernier, he was proud to be a native Californian. He is survived by his wife Eleanor, daughter Carol Bernier Parkhurst (Gary), two grandchildren Stephen Parkhurst (Vanessa) and Elizabeth Goldberg (Roger) and 5 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son James Dana Bernier.
Mervin spent his childhood in Eureka until the family moved to San Jose, California after Mervin graduated high school. Drafted into the Army, Mervin proudly served his country in the Pacific Theater (Philippines and New Guinea) during WWII. After the war, Mervin returned to school at Heald Business College where he earned his associates degree and met his true love, Eleanor. They settled in San Jose, CA and Mervin began a 30+ year banking career with Bank of America and Wells Fargo. Eleanor and Mervin celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on August 14, 2019. Although he was born in Eureka and spent 56 years in San Carlos, he always consider San Jose home. Mervin and Eleanor were proud to be among the first members of Trinity Presbyterian Church in San Carlos, a short walk from their home on Lupin Way. After his retirement, Mervin spent over 25 years as a volunteer at the San Francisco International Airport as a Greeter in the International Terminal. Oh the stories he could tell!
Mervin was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed tracking the weather as an amateur meteorologist and using his years of weather records, was always ready to help select just the right day for important events. He loved experiencing California's outdoors taking the family on many camping trips to state parks and Yosemite. He also loved his citrus trees and even an afternoon drive through citrus orchards in the valley. His family and friends enjoyed his wit, humor, positive outlook, which the family enjoyed until his final days. He was a selfless man, always putting others above himself and could strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere.
Most of all, he loved his wife, family and life. He will be missed!
A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Grace Presbyterian Church in Walnut Creek, CA at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Save the Redwoods (https://www.savetheredwoods.org/), Yosemite Conservancy (https://www.yosemiteconservancy.org/), Trinity Presbyterian Church, San Carlos (http://www.trinity-pres.org/home)
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 6, 2019