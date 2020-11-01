1/1
Michael Allen Hoffmann
1948 - 2020
Oct. 21, 1948 - Oct. 3, 2020
Resident of Ocean View, HI
Michael Allen Hoffmann, 71, was laid to rest October 21, 2020 in Kona Hawaii. Born October 21, 1948, died October 3, 2020. He was a glazer and U.S. Marine and a Vietnam Vet. He is survived by his wife Deborah Hoffmann, daughter Morgan Hoffmann and brother Larry Hoffmann. He enjoyed hunting, baseball and living in Hawaii.
Memorial service will be held November 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at 50's Roadhouse, 18341 Kennedy Road, Knights Ferry, CA.
Duty, honor and country.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
02:00 PM
50's Roadhouse
